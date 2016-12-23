Roundup: World Leaders Talk Nukes; Justin Bieber Indicted; Ivanka Trump Harassed

Donald Trump is tweeting about nukes … Vladimir Putin is talking about them …Patriots hero once stuck Bill Belichick with a large bar tab … Blackface is always a bad idea … Do some reading over the holidays … Shaun Livingston continues to persevere … Obama ends registry targeting Muslims … God bless the American Mustache Institute and the important work that they do … Justin Bieber indicted in Argentina …Would love to see Mike Tirico do baseball … Would also love to see Manny Ramirez play baseball again … JetBlue incident with Ivanka Trump …Now, this is a good brawl on the Vegas strip … Seton Hall kicks Myles Carter off team … The movie that doesn’t exist that people can’t stop talking about …. Vin Diesel made several passes at a female journalist … NFL developing spring league … Uber’s self-driving cars move to Arizona … Tom Hanks answers fan mail … Another day, another horrible realization about Aleppo … Why did Tim Cook attend the tech meeting … North Carolina politics are wild right now … Major high-rise fire in Manhattan …Chrissy Teigen

About those Ohio State-Michigan calls. [Chicago Tribune]

Fraternal Order of Police asks Wal-Mart to stop selling Black Lives Matter shirts. [Washington Post]

Pretty stark differences in the two investigations into Minnesota’s sexual-assault scandal. [Deadspin]

No hyperbole here: This Steve Kerr piece is some of the best sportswriting I’ve read this year. [New York Times]

Coach K’s full interview with Dan Patrick.

The Lost City of Z trailer.

Panda and a snowman. Recipe for good content.