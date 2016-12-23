The 10 Worst Christmas Songs

USA Today Sports

TBL writers voted. Yesterday, we ran the list of 10 Best Christmas Songs. Here are the 10 worst. Excise these from your Holiday Spotify mix.

#1 Do They Know It’s Christmas (Band Aid 1984)

Good intentions. A startling array of talent on hand. A mind-blowingly terrible song. The best two-shot is without question Sting realizing how dreadful the song is as Bono hams it up.

#2 Wonderful Christmastime

Paul McCartney may be the best pop song writer of all-time. This is his worst. Just brutal.

#3 I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

Boring lyrics. Grating. Completely antithetical to the holiday spirit. We give it an F. Not even John Mellencamp can breathe life into it.

#4 Have a Funky, Funky Christmas

We defy anyone to listen to this song the whole way through without stopping.

#5 All I Want For Christmas is You

Opinions went straight down the middle on this one. It earned enough votes to make both the best and worst lists.

#6 The Christmas Shoes

Just listen.

#7 Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer

#8 The Twelve Days of Christmas

#9 Please Daddy Don’t Get Drunk This Christmas

Just depressing, John Denver.

#10 I Saw Three Ships

Dishonorable Mention: Santa Claus Has Got the AIDS, Grown Up Christmas List, Happy Christmas (War is Over), Christmas Tree, It’s Christmas in Kansas City

Editor’s note: Hi, it’s Jason McIntyre. I voted for: There Are No Bad Christmas songs. I really do enjoy them all. I don’t change the radio station when any of these songs come on. Actually, I turn up when Mariah’s song comes on. Every. Single. Time.

