The 10 Worst Christmas Songs

TBL writers voted. Yesterday, we ran the list of 10 Best Christmas Songs. Here are the 10 worst. Excise these from your Holiday Spotify mix.
#1 Do They Know It’s Christmas (Band Aid 1984)
Good intentions. A startling array of talent on hand. A mind-blowingly terrible song. The best two-shot is without question Sting realizing how dreadful the song is as Bono hams it up.
#2 Wonderful Christmastime
Paul McCartney may be the best pop song writer of all-time. This is his worst. Just brutal.
#3 I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
Boring lyrics. Grating. Completely antithetical to the holiday spirit. We give it an F. Not even John Mellencamp can breathe life into it.
#4 Have a Funky, Funky Christmas
We defy anyone to listen to this song the whole way through without stopping.
#5 All I Want For Christmas is You
Opinions went straight down the middle on this one. It earned enough votes to make both the best and worst lists.
#6 The Christmas Shoes
Just listen.
#7 Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer
#8 The Twelve Days of Christmas
#9 Please Daddy Don’t Get Drunk This Christmas
Just depressing, John Denver.
#10 I Saw Three Ships
Dishonorable Mention: Santa Claus Has Got the AIDS, Grown Up Christmas List, Happy Christmas (War is Over), Christmas Tree, It’s Christmas in Kansas City
Editor’s note: Hi, it’s Jason McIntyre. I voted for: There Are No Bad Christmas songs. I really do enjoy them all. I don’t change the radio station when any of these songs come on. Actually, I turn up when Mariah’s song comes on. Every. Single. Time.
