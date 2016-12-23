The 10 Worst Christmas Songs

TBL writers voted. Yesterday, we ran the list of 10 Best Christmas Songs. Here are the 10 worst. Excise these from your Holiday Spotify mix.

#1 Do They Know It’s Christmas (Band Aid 1984)

Good intentions. A startling array of talent on hand. A mind-blowingly terrible song. The best two-shot is without question Sting realizing how dreadful the song is as Bono hams it up.

#2 Wonderful Christmastime

Paul McCartney may be the best pop song writer of all-time. This is his worst. Just brutal.

#3 I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

Boring lyrics. Grating. Completely antithetical to the holiday spirit. We give it an F. Not even John Mellencamp can breathe life into it.

#4 Have a Funky, Funky Christmas

We defy anyone to listen to this song the whole way through without stopping.

#5 All I Want For Christmas is You

Opinions went straight down the middle on this one. It earned enough votes to make both the best and worst lists.

#6 The Christmas Shoes

Just listen.

#7 Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer

#8 The Twelve Days of Christmas

#9 Please Daddy Don’t Get Drunk This Christmas

Just depressing, John Denver.

#10 I Saw Three Ships

Dishonorable Mention: Santa Claus Has Got the AIDS, Grown Up Christmas List, Happy Christmas (War is Over), Christmas Tree, It’s Christmas in Kansas City

Editor’s note: Hi, it’s Jason McIntyre. I voted for: There Are No Bad Christmas songs. I really do enjoy them all. I don’t change the radio station when any of these songs come on. Actually, I turn up when Mariah’s song comes on. Every. Single. Time.