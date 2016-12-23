NFL USA Today Sports

The Vikings Are Finally Off Their Plane; Should NFL Move Game Later Tomorrow?

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 23: Head coach Mike Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings walks out of the tunnel before taking on of the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 23, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The Vikings Are Finally Off Their Plane; Should NFL Move Game Later Tomorrow?

NFL

The Vikings Are Finally Off Their Plane; Should NFL Move Game Later Tomorrow?

Amidst a snowy landing in Appleton, Wi., the Vikings’ plane skidded off the runway. The players, coaches, other staffers, and various media members were stuck on the plane upwards of five hours after landing. That is less than ideal!

Given the game is at noon local time tomorrow, the NFL should consider throwing them a bone and move the game to late afternoon. On one hand, they’d get more rest tonight for a game necessary to keep their playoff hopes alive. On the other, maybe they’d rather just get the game over with so they can get home to their families for Christmas.

Yes….. this…… just……. happened………

A video posted by Brian Robison (@brianrobison96) on

, NFL

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home