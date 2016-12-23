The Vikings Are Finally Off Their Plane; Should NFL Move Game Later Tomorrow?

Amidst a snowy landing in Appleton, Wi., the Vikings’ plane skidded off the runway. The players, coaches, other staffers, and various media members were stuck on the plane upwards of five hours after landing. That is less than ideal!
Given the game is at noon local time tomorrow, the NFL should consider throwing them a bone and move the game to late afternoon. On one hand, they’d get more rest tonight for a game necessary to keep their playoff hopes alive. On the other, maybe they’d rather just get the game over with so they can get home to their families for Christmas.
