The Vikings Are Finally Off Their Plane; Should NFL Move Game Later Tomorrow?

This is the pickle the Vikings Charter is in right now! Patience is more than a word when you have 2 live it!#faith pic.twitter.com/JI3EnGaEBP — Greg Coleman (@gregcoleman8) December 24, 2016

Amidst a snowy landing in Appleton, Wi., the Vikings’ plane skidded off the runway. The players, coaches, other staffers, and various media members were stuck on the plane upwards of five hours after landing. That is less than ideal!

Given the game is at noon local time tomorrow, the NFL should consider throwing them a bone and move the game to late afternoon. On one hand, they’d get more rest tonight for a game necessary to keep their playoff hopes alive. On the other, maybe they’d rather just get the game over with so they can get home to their families for Christmas.

Yes….. this…… just……. happened……… A video posted by Brian Robison (@brianrobison96) on Dec 23, 2016 at 7:42pm PST

We boarded busses at Winter Park around 130 pm. 48-min flight to Appleton. It's 9 bleeping PM. HOW'S YOUR DAY GOING? #VikingsTrapped — Paul Allen (@PAOnTheMic) December 24, 2016