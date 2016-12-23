VIDEO: Carmelo Anthony Jokes He'll Address George Karl Criticism in His Book

Carmelo Anthony got raked over the coals in George Karl’s new book — in case you’ve been living under a rock, the excerpts emerged yesterday — and you knew that’d be the first thing he was asked about after last night’s game versus the Magic.

Speaking with a group of reporters, Carmelo joked that he wasn’t going to address the criticism until his book came out, and his book would be about how to be “mellow,” not furious. (Relevant context for the zinger: the title of George Karl’s book is Furious George.)

Melo also laughed about never knowing that, six or seven years ago when he was playing for Karl, he was thought of as a “conundrum.”

“Hopefully his book will bring him happiness.”

Melo is the yin to Kenyon Martin’s yang:

George Karl is selfish,unhappy,missable,,cowardly person. No wonder he's be fired every place he has coached — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

[Video via BSO]