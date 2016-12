Dan Carpenter, the Buffalo Bills kicker, is totally a Rex Ryan guy. How many other kickers in NFL history have delivered a hit like this, and then gone onto the opponents sideline and stood over the guy you hit?

It started a fracas on the sideline.

The Bills have been fighting from behind all game long, and missed a field goal in overtime. They have 552 yards (and counting) and are still tied at 31 with Miami. A loss would significantly hamper Miami’s postseason chances.