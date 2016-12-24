Cleveland Browns Win First Game, Could Lose First Overall Pick in Draft

The Cleveland Browns won their first game in more than one full calendar year, and insured that they will not join the 2008 Detroit Lions by going 0-16. The loss also probably sealed the end of the Mike McCoy era in San Diego, as the team fell to 5-10 in becoming the only Browns’ victim this year.

It also did something else. Usually, teams that are sitting at 0-14 have the first overall pick locked up. But San Francisco is sitting at 1-13, as they start their game against the Rams this afternoon, losers of 13 in a row. Cleveland’s win coupled with a 49ers loss would leave both at 1-14. San Francisco would “win” the tiebreaker based on strength of schedule if the two teams finish with the same record. That means the 49ers are now in the driver’s seat by losing out, to get the top pick.

Cleveland, meanwhile, will also have the Eagles pick as well, which could be a Top 10 pick, though the Eagles’ win over the Giants on Thursday could move them back.