Dan Rather Has Sports Takes

The newsman Dan Rather has what I would consider to be an underappreciated Twitter account. He may be a famous and distinguished news anchor, but he’s got takes.
One such take is that the Seattle Seahawks are going to the Super Bowl.
We don’t get a lot of sports tweets from Rather, who was a radio sportscaster in Huntsville, Texas while he was in college at Sam Houston State, but it’s clear he’s a fan.
Like the rest of us, Rather complains about boring NFL games.
He seems to be a fan of the New York Jets.
He nailed the Dak Prescott thing.
And like just about every sports fan on Twitter, he couldn’t resist prognosticating about Charlie Strong’s job.
Dan Rather, a sports fan just like us.
