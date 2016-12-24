Dan Rather Has Sports Takes

The newsman Dan Rather has what I would consider to be an underappreciated Twitter account. He may be a famous and distinguished news anchor, but he’s got takes.

One such take is that the Seattle Seahawks are going to the Super Bowl.

A great football day today. Seahawks seem to be coming on. Not predicting it, but they just might be SuperBowl material despite down period. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 24, 2016

We don’t get a lot of sports tweets from Rather, who was a radio sportscaster in Huntsville, Texas while he was in college at Sam Houston State, but it’s clear he’s a fan.

Bowl season starts today. Expect Alabama and Ohio State in championship final. But, hey, you never know. #CFB — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 17, 2016

Like the rest of us, Rather complains about boring NFL games.

LA Rams v Jets yet another dull, poorly played NFL game. Boring. Compounded by too many commercials and promos. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) November 13, 2016

He seems to be a fan of the New York Jets.

Bryce Petty gets QB start for Jets. Watching with interest to see how the ex-Baylor star does. Have a hunch he might be good. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) November 13, 2016

He nailed the Dak Prescott thing.

Silver lining in the Cowboys loss is that rookie QB Dak Prescott was just short of sensational. Look like a future superstar in the making. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 11, 2016

And like just about every sports fan on Twitter, he couldn’t resist prognosticating about Charlie Strong’s job.

Watching Oklahoma-Texas game. Longhorn coach Strong's job may be at stake in this one. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) October 8, 2016

Dan Rather, a sports fan just like us.