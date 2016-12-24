Earl Thomas Ends Retirement Talk, Says He'll Return To Seahawks Next Season

Earl Thomas scared a lot of Seattle Seahawks fans when he went public with his thoughts about potentially retiring after this season. Thomas is out for the season after breaking his leg in Week 13 and claimed he was seriously pondering giving up the game. Everyone in the Pacific Northwest can breathe a deep sigh of relief, because on Saturday night Thomas said he’ll definitely be back next year.

I'll def be back next year.. — Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) December 25, 2016

Perhaps sitting on the sideline as his Seahawks struggled and eventually lost to the Arizona Cardinals 34-31 Saturday night was too much for the 27-year-old to take. He wants to be back on the field with his Legion of Boom cohorts.

Thomas has been named First-team All-Pro in each of the last four seasons and was a Second-team selection in 2011. He’s one of the best defenders in the NFL and losing him to retirement would have been a huge blow to Seattle’s secondary.