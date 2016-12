New York Jets coach Todd Bowles on Friday was taken to the hospital with an undisclosed illness, but will nonetheless coach the Jets today against the Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.

Coach Bowles arrived at the team hotel this morning and will travel with the team to Gillette Stadium. MORE → https://t.co/J8IpsPsKbV pic.twitter.com/z5d3BxtVRu — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 24, 2016

The Jets are 4-10, so hopefully Bowles isn’t taking much of a risk to coach this one .