Marcus Mariota Carted Off Field With A Bad Ankle Injury

Marcus Mariota was carted off the field during the Tennessee Titans matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. On a drop back, Mariota was sacked from behind by Sheldon Day, and the defender landed squarely on the quarterback’s right ankle.

Mariota was carted off and trainers put an air cast on his right ankle. It looked like a really bad injury that could leave him sidelined for a long time.

Matt Cassel replaced Mariota, as the Titans are trailing 25-10 at the end of the third quarter.