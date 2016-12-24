Would Ron Rivera Leave Cam Newton and the Panthers to Coach the Rams?

NFL USA Today Sports

SANTA CLARA, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers and head coach Ron Rivera of the Carolina Panthers stand on the field prior to Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Rams coaching opening search has mostly been full of rumors since Jeff Fisher was firedJon Gruden here, Sean Payton there – but here’s a new, juicy name to consider: Ron Rivera of the Panthers.

From Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network:

Rivera could join a young team in need of discipline in a city with a large Hispanic population. His arrival would likely be celebrated as a splash hire that could quickly turn the program around.

There’s not a ton of substance there, but to me, here’s why it’s interesting: The Cam Newton – Ron Rivera dust-up a few weeks ago in Seattle. Is there more to that? Who would float Rivera’s name to this opening? His agent? Especially just a few days that nice win in Washington.

The timing feels odd. Rivera got an extension in June, so his name isn’t being put out there for money.

