Would Ron Rivera Leave Cam Newton and the Panthers to Coach the Rams?

The Rams coaching opening search has mostly been full of rumors since Jeff Fisher was fired – Jon Gruden here, Sean Payton there – but here’s a new, juicy name to consider: Ron Rivera of the Panthers.

From Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network:

Rivera could join a young team in need of discipline in a city with a large Hispanic population. His arrival would likely be celebrated as a splash hire that could quickly turn the program around.

There’s not a ton of substance there, but to me, here’s why it’s interesting: The Cam Newton – Ron Rivera dust-up a few weeks ago in Seattle. Is there more to that? Who would float Rivera’s name to this opening? His agent? Especially just a few days that nice win in Washington.

The timing feels odd. Rivera got an extension in June, so his name isn’t being put out there for money.