Tyler Lockett Somehow Held on to This Long Pass While His Leg Snapped

Tyler Lockett hauled in a long 28-yard pass from Russell Wilson late in the 2nd quarter, but it’s a miracle he caught this when you look at what happened to his leg. An Arizona defensive back landed on Lockett’s lower leg, and you can see his ankle just dangling there as he’s on the ground.

It appears to be a severe injury.

He was fitted for an air cast and carted off the field.

Lockett would be a significant loss headed into the postseason. He’s 3rd on the team in receptions, and was their primary kick returner. In fact, nobody on Seattle has fielded a punt this season besides Lockett.