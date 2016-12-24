VIDEO: Aaron Rodgers Got Sandwiched, Was Slow to Get Up

Aaron Rodgers was cruising along in today’s game versus the Vikings, performing at an otherworldly level. In the third quarter, he got sandwich sacked by Danielle Hunter and Eric Kendricks. Rodgers stayed on the ground for a bit, and appeared to grab his chest. This was especially concerning for Packers fans like myself who remember how bad the team was in 2013 when he broke his collarbone.

Rodgers popped up, walked off on his own power, and was shown by Fox cameras to be smiling on the sidelines. Hopefully he is comparatively alright.