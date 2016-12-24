Video: Derek Carr Leaves Game With Apparent Leg Injury [UPDATE]

Derek Carr had to be helped off the field after Trent Cole rolled him up and his foot bent awkwardly. If this injury is as bad as it looked — and Carr appeared to be saying “it’s broken” while he was down on the ground — it goes without saying that this would be disastrous for the Raiders, who have been as fun a team to watch as any in the NFL this season. Carr could not put any weight on his right leg on his way off the field.

Matt McGloin is in for the Raiders while Carr undergoes further evaluation.

UPDATE: This sucks…