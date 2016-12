Kyle Rudolph caught a ball for the Vikings and was tackled by Morgan Burnett. Rudolph went spilling into line judge Sarah Thomas. Thomas popped right back up after the hit, but was looked at by trainers on the sideline and was then brought into the locker room for further evaluation. Hopefully she is comparatively alright.

Line judge Sarah Thomas heading to locker room, presumably to be checked for concussion after getting slammed to turf on #Vikings sideline — Brian Murphy (@murphPPress) December 24, 2016

This is a developing story and we will update if further information becomes available.

UPDATE: Sarah Thomas cleared concussion protocol and returned to the game.