The Vikings DBs Went Rogue on Mike Zimmer's Jordy Nelson Gameplan, and Got Torched

The Minnesota Vikings defense was torched by the Green Bay Packers on Sunday thanks largely to the combination of Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Jordy Nelson. Well it turns out Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer had a plan for stopping Nelson that the team’s defensive backs just decided to ignore.
Wow. Xavier Rhodes and Terence Newman apparently took it upon themselves to decide what defense to run instead of listening to Zimmer, one of the NFL’s top defensive minds. Obviously we know how that story ended, as Rodgers and Nelson hooked up nine times for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Rodgers threw for 347 yards and four scores overall.
In the second half, Rhodes did shadow Nelson the way he was supposed to and held the receiver to just nine yards on two catches.
Uh, hey Xavier and Terence? Next time you might want to listen to the dude who has been a highly-respected defensive coach in the NFL since 1994, OK? Just a suggestion.
I have a feeling Rhodes and Newman are going to get ripped by Zimmer at length for this.
