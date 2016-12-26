NBA USA Today Sports

Richard Jefferson Caught Channing Frye Updating His Own Wikipedia Page

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 5: Richard Jefferson #24 and Channing Frye #9 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the locker room before facing the Golden State Warriors for Game Two of the 2016 NBA Finals on June 5, 2016 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, CA. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Richard Jefferson Caught Channing Frye Updating His Own Wikipedia Page

NBA

Richard Jefferson Caught Channing Frye Updating His Own Wikipedia Page

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye celebrated the Christmas Day win over the Golden State Warriors by updating his Wikipedia profile.

img_3263

Only three players (Frye, Richard Jefferson and Iman Shumpert) from the Cavaliers bench played vs. the Warriors on Sunday.

Frye had seventeen minutes on the court with 10 points, 2 rebounds and no assists.

While he was hardly the star of the game, he changed his Wikipedia profile to welcome all to “Frye Island” after the victory.

img_3262

Major kudos to Jefferson for sharing this hilarious news about Frye with the world. Jefferson also posted a picture of Frye using a coloring book on the plane ride.

Jefferson also posted a picture of Frye using a coloring book on the plane ride.

Eleven months ago, someone shared that Jefferson has a fantastic Snapchat account (via Reddit):

“He has no idea what he’s doing and all his snaps are him talking to his teammates about how he doesn’t know what he’s doing.”

If you saw the post and took the advice, you know that Jefferson proved that he knows exactly what he’s doing by capturing these fantastic moments on record.

, , , , Basketball, Comedy, NBA

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home