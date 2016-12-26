Richard Jefferson Caught Channing Frye Updating His Own Wikipedia Page

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye celebrated the Christmas Day win over the Golden State Warriors by updating his Wikipedia profile.

Only three players (Frye, Richard Jefferson and Iman Shumpert) from the Cavaliers bench played vs. the Warriors on Sunday.

Frye had seventeen minutes on the court with 10 points, 2 rebounds and no assists.

While he was hardly the star of the game, he changed his Wikipedia profile to welcome all to “Frye Island” after the victory.

Major kudos to Jefferson for sharing this hilarious news about Frye with the world. Jefferson also posted a picture of Frye using a coloring book on the plane ride.

Eleven months ago, someone shared that Jefferson has a fantastic Snapchat account (via Reddit):

“He has no idea what he’s doing and all his snaps are him talking to his teammates about how he doesn’t know what he’s doing.”

If you saw the post and took the advice, you know that Jefferson proved that he knows exactly what he’s doing by capturing these fantastic moments on record.