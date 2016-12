This is now happening pic.twitter.com/vjBddoPyj6 — Matt Porter (@mattyports) December 26, 2016

Many cogent points have been made in recent weeks in support of the wide-held opinion that there are too many bowl games. But, they are all rendered worthless in the face of a gingerbread mascot dancing at a Russell Athletic Bowl charity event. If this isn’t hard proof that more — not fewer — exhibition contests with their own extracurricular supporting activities are needed than I don’t know what is.

What person capable of joy could look at this and not want more?