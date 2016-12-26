Kemba Walker Is "Walker Charlotte Ranger" In All-Star Game Voting Promo

Kemba Walker better get #AllTheVotes for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game after this promo. The Charlotte Hornets went all-in for their star guard, hoping to boost his candidacy for All-Star status by filming a quick video short called “Walker Charlotte Ranger.”

The spoof of “Walker Texas Ranger” features teammates Frank Kaminsky and Michael Kidd-GIlchrist, Hornets broadcaster Steve Martin and a theme song by teammate Spencer Hawes. It’s a gem, check it out:

Bra-vo Hornets, bra-freaking-vo. That is absolutely fantastic.

Walker is in the middle of a career-year, averaging 22.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. His PER of 22.68 is the best of his career and ranks ninth among NBA point guards. He should be an All-Star without this promo, so lets get him voted in.