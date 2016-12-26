LeBron James Trolls Richard Jefferson After He Put Klay Thompson On A Poster

LeBron James had a little fun with teammate Richard Jefferson’s ridiculous dunk that put Klay Thompson on a poster during Sunday’s game. The dunk came late in the fourth quarter as the Cleveland Cavaliers mounted a huge comeback on the Golden State Warriors en route to a 109-108 victory.

Here’s a look at the dunk:

And here’s what King James had to say:

Man to be 95 years of age and still being able to do this!!! RJ tell me where that fountain is brother. #IPromise I can keep a secret. Haha! Wowzers!! A photo posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Dec 26, 2016 at 2:34pm PST

Here’s his quote:

OK first of all, Jefferson is 36, which is a fine age. In fact, some people actually feel better at 36 than they did 10 years ago. No, those nameless people feel great. Seriously. Their bones don’t ache when they stand up too fast or anything…So back off Lebron.