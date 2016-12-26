Little Michigan Fan Sings "Hail to the Victors" at Florida State Players Checking Into His Hotel

Michigan and Florida State meet in the Orange Bowl on Friday to determine who goes home with a giant bowl of oranges because bowl games are very important. Another reminder that bowl games are important is this young boy singing “Hail to the Victors” at the Florida State team checking into his hotel. This game is serious business for this Michigan Boy.
@CoachJim4UM @UMich @UMichFootball What a 3 year old does when FSU checks into our hotel.#goblue #orangebowl pic.twitter.com/5hYprELnzf
— Janelle Wolfman (@JanelleWolfman) December 25, 2016
