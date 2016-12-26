RG3's Girlfriend Grete Sadeiko and the Browns Have Different Takes on RG3's Concussion Status

Robert Griffin III sustained a concussion on Saturday. The Browns announced it before their win over the Chargers had concluded, and affirmed today that their quarterback remains in concussion protocol.

Grete Sadeiko, the Florida State heptathlete whose name RG3 tattooed on his arm in August, appeared to disagree with the team’s diagnosis on Christmas Eve:

BROWNS WIN!!!!!!!! All 20 points thanks to my baby @rgiii Way to give the Browns their first win!!!#DawgPound — Grete Šadeiko (@GSadeiko) December 24, 2016

She nonetheless remained exuberant about the W:

Y'all such haters on Christmas Eve!😂😂😂😂😂😂 BUT WE WON THO!!!!😛😛😛😛 — Grete Šadeiko (@GSadeiko) December 24, 2016

Their love for one another remains unyielding, and, to be honest, a very interesting thing to watch.

As for RG3, it’s absolutely clear that no NFL team can rely on him to be their starter headed into Opening Day next year. He can’t play two games without getting broken. Even as a backup is dicey, because with that position you want someone who can spell an injured starter for a month or even longer. RG3 might still have more talent than the average backup in the league, but the combination of his frame and his lack of risk aversion would make him a last resort if I were running a football team.

