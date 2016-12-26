Roundup: RIP George Michael; Trailer for New Alien Movie is Scary, Disgusting

Bryana Holly, who is popular on Instagram … RIP the great singer George Michael, who died at the age of 53 … how does a Christmas service “accidentally” put Hail Mary by Tupac in the program? … another death from the Howard Stern wack pack: Joey Boots, gone at 49 … good people doing good things for people on Christmas … read the Economist, learn things: “German-Americans are America’s largest single ethnic group” … things you may have missed the week leading up to Christmas: Trump and nuclear weapons …

Kyrie Irving hits another game-winning shot to beat the Warriors. This time, the Cavs trailed by 14 with nine minutes left on Sunday in a thriller. [Cleveland.com]

Um, the disconnect between athletes and the media has been growing for a decade. That’s one of the many reasons this blog was started a decade ago. [Sun Times]

Kendal Briles is leaving Baylor to becoming the offensive coordinator for Lane Kiffin at FAU. [Dallas News]

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 33 points and the Spurs hammered the Bulls, 119-100. Amazingly, Chicago is now two games under .500. [My San Antonio.com]

“Nope, we’re not racist, look at how we covered Grayson Allen.” [Outkick the Coverage]

The Broncos become the 1st team in three years to win the Super Bowl and miss the playoffs. Denver went from 4-0 to 8-7, and lost to Kansas City Christmas night, 33-10. [KC Star]

Baseball writer says steroids, off-the-field issues shouldn’t matter when it comes to the Hall of Fame. [Boston Herald]

Two friends grew up playing football. Both suffered multiple concussions. One gave it up. The other still plays. [Philly.com]

Edwin Encarnacion left the Blue Jays for the Indians, and got $60 million guaranteed. [Cleveland.com]

ESPN’s NBA coverage features a lot of female voices, something that hasn’t happened in the past. [Forbes]

Dec. 25: Dunks of the Day

So the new Alien movie is … something? Kinda scary and sick?

Christmas lights set to … Prince music. Only in Minnesota.

A defensive lineman threw a TD pass vs the vaunted Broncos defense.