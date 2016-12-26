Roundup: RIP George Michael; Trailer for New Alien Movie is Scary, Disgusting

USA Today Sports

MIAMI, FL - JULY 18: Bryana Holly attends Tori Praver's 2015 Collection Dinner during Miami Swim Week at Dolce Rooftop at the Gale South Beach on July 18, 2014 in Miami, Florida.

Bryana Holly, who is popular on Instagram … RIP the great singer George Michael, who died at the age of 53 … how does a Christmas service “accidentally” put Hail Mary by Tupac in the program? … another death from the Howard Stern wack pack: Joey Boots, gone at 49 … good people doing good things for people on Christmas … read the Economist, learn things: “German-Americans are America’s largest single ethnic group” … things you may have missed the week leading up to Christmas: Trump and nuclear weapons

Kyrie Irving hits another game-winning shot to beat the Warriors. This time, the Cavs trailed by 14 with nine minutes left on Sunday in a thriller. [Cleveland.com]

Um, the disconnect between athletes and the media has been growing for a decade. That’s one of the many reasons this blog was started a decade ago. [Sun Times]

Kendal Briles is leaving Baylor to becoming the offensive coordinator for Lane Kiffin at FAU. [Dallas News]

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 33 points and the Spurs hammered the Bulls, 119-100. Amazingly, Chicago is now two games under .500. [My San Antonio.com]

“Nope, we’re not racist, look at how we covered Grayson Allen.” [Outkick the Coverage]

The Broncos become the 1st team in three years to win the Super Bowl and miss the playoffs. Denver went from 4-0 to 8-7, and lost to Kansas City Christmas night, 33-10. [KC Star]

Baseball writer says steroids, off-the-field issues shouldn’t matter when it comes to the Hall of Fame. [Boston Herald]

Two friends grew up playing football. Both suffered multiple concussions. One gave it up. The other still plays. [Philly.com]

Edwin Encarnacion left the Blue Jays for the Indians, and got $60 million guaranteed. [Cleveland.com]

ESPN’s NBA coverage features a lot of female voices, something that hasn’t happened in the past. [Forbes]

Dec. 25: Dunks of the Day

So the new Alien movie is … something? Kinda scary and sick?

Christmas lights set to … Prince music. Only in Minnesota.

A defensive lineman threw a TD pass vs the vaunted Broncos defense.

