Ruseell Westbrook had 31 points, 15 assists and 7 rebounds against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Christmas. Gorgui Dieng briefly attempted to guard Westbrook. By briefly I mean he was backpedaling and fell while Westbrook jogged up the court and barely even noticed him. This is not the best way to defend Russ.

Westbrook is now averaging 31.7, 10.9 assists and 10.4 rebounds through 31 games. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are tied for the third worst record in the NBA.

[Reddit]