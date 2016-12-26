VIDEO: Conor McGregor Visits Fans Play Fighting on Dublin Street on Christmas Eve

USA Today Sports

Conor McGregor must have been home for Christmas as he randomly drove by two guys on the streets of Dublin play fighting and pretending to be Conor McGregor. You might think this was set up, but at any given moment in Ireland at least 75% of the population is pretending to be Conor McGregor on a public street. It’s actually less likely that McGregor doesn’t drive by people pretending to be himself outside a pub.

