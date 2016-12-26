VIDEO: Dontari Poe Sets Important NFL "Fat Guy Touchdown" Record with Jump Pass

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Dontari Poe became the heaviest player to ever throw an NFL touchdown on Sunday night and he did it in style. With a 17-point lead over Denver and 1:55 remaining, the 346-pound Poe took a direct snap from the 2-yard line, stepped forward, and lofted a serviceable jump pass to Demetrius Harris.

Thinking of how many families the trick play brought together late on Christmas night is soul-warming. How many momentarily put aside their differences to revel in the glory of the fattest of fat guy touchdown passes? Inspiring stuff.

Even the Broncos, who were eliminated from the playoffs, didn’t seem to mind being on the other end of the Hefty Heave.

“It’s our job to stop him,” Broncos coach Gary Kubiak said. “They’re a good team; we know he comes into games and they have plays for him. I don’t look at things that way; it’s our job to do our job and stop people. [Chiefs coach] Andy [Reid] has got a lot of class; he’s got a good football team. I don’t look at things like that.” “I’m happy for the big guy,” Von Miller said. “The loss is unfortunate … they were up, they had the opportunity to score a touchdown. If the joystick was in my hand, I probably would have done it the same way. It’s all good, and we’ll see those guys two times next year.’

Poe is the first defense-first player to throw for a score in the NFL since 1981. Andy Reid called it a “bloated Tebow,” which kist sounds dirty.