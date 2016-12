Verne Troyer is a die-hard Michigan fan. Troyer was born in Sturgis, Michigan, so there’s no way he would ever say an ill word about Michigan or say something nice about Ohio State. Unless he was hypnotized, which he was. Watch as Troyer calls Michigan “that team up North.” Hmm… Has anyone ever considered what would happen if Jim Harbaugh were hypnotized? Would that be enough to make him leave Michigan? I bet no one has ever even considered the possibility!