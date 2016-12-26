VIDEO: Spurs Baby Race Was an Adorable Disaster

What better way to celebrate Christmas than put three babies in reindeer pajamas and ask them to crawl across the court? The race was really lacking something from a competition standpoint, but it was still pretty damn cute. If only someone had asked Coach Pop what he thought about the babies’ effort.
