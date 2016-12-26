NBA USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Spurs Baby Race Was an Adorable Disaster

spurs-baby

NBA

What better way to celebrate Christmas than put three babies in reindeer pajamas and ask them to crawl across the court? The race was really lacking something from a competition standpoint, but it was still pretty damn cute. If only someone had asked Coach Pop what he thought about the babies’ effort.

