WATCH: Henrikh Mkhitaryan Scores Incredible Goal For Manchester United

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored one of the more incredible goals I’ve ever seen on Monday. The Manchester United midfielder used the back of his right heel for an incredible volley against Sunderland to seal up a home victory for the Red Devils on Boxing Day.

Taking a cross from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Armenian overran the ball and improvised by flicking it with a flying back-heel to send it into the corner of the net. Check it out:

Words can’t even describe how good Mkhitaryan’s goal was. So just watch it. #MUFC #PLonNBC pic.twitter.com/KRDem9r8ev — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 26, 2016

Mkhitaryan took some time to adjust to play in the Premier League after transferring in from Borussia Dortmund this Summer. His play has caught up to the league over the past few weeks and the 27-year-old has been outstanding. Today he showed that he’s certainly capable of some magic from time to time.