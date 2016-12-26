Soccer USA Today Sports

WATCH: Henrikh Mkhitaryan Scores Incredible Goal For Manchester United

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Henrikh Mkhitaryan of Manchester United scores his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on December 26, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored one of the more incredible goals I’ve ever seen on Monday. The Manchester United midfielder used the back of his right heel for an incredible volley against Sunderland to seal up a home victory for the Red Devils on Boxing Day.

Taking a cross from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Armenian overran the ball and improvised by flicking it with a flying back-heel to send it into the corner of the net. Check it out:

Mkhitaryan took some time to adjust to play in the Premier League after transferring in from Borussia Dortmund this Summer. His play has caught up to the league over the past few weeks and the 27-year-old has been outstanding. Today he showed that he’s certainly capable of some magic from time to time.

