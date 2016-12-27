Bob Bradley Fired By Swansea After Just 85 Days As Manager

Soccer USA Today Sports

Bob Bradley has been relieved of his duties as manager at Swansea City just a few months into his tenure.

Bradley’s time at Swansea lasted just 85 days and 11 Premier League matches, during which The Swans won just two contests, had two draws and lost seven times.

Bradley became the first American to manage a Premier League team when he was hired by Swansea on October 3, 2016. He then became the first American fired by a Premier League team on December 27, 2016.

The former United States men’s national team coach managed the Egyptian national team from 2011-13, Stabæk in Norway from 2014-15 and Le Havre in France from 2015-16.

He’ll wind up with a job somewhere in short order, but his tenure at Swansea was brutal, with the team failing to improve at all and winding up tied for the bottom of the Premier League table.

