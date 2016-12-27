Braun Strowman Checked a Fan As He Was Chasing Sami Zayn Through the Crowd

Braun Strowman has been one of the bright spots on Raw of late. Though he does not have — or it hasn’t been written for him — the character depth that will give him staying power, his role as the marauding behemoth has been pretty entertaining recently.

On last night’s Raw, Sami Zayn, who has been feuding with Strowman for a month or two, attacked him from behind, and then ran out through the crowd. As Braun was chasing his adversary (around the 2:30-mark above), a fan had the misfortune of being in the way.

Here is a replay in slow motion:

Yeah, not that we needed a lesson on this or anything but don’t stand in that man’s way.