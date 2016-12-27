Cleveland Browns Win, Local Weatherman Finally Allowed to Shave

More than 100 days ago, Fox 8 weatherman Scott Sabol vowed not to shave until the Cleveland Browns won a meaningful football game. Considering the franchise’s recent woes, it was a dangerous pledge to make. And Sabol paid dearly for the proclamation as months passed and the Browns racked up 14 consecutive losses.

But on Sunday, thanks to a remarkable effort, Cleveland fought its way into the win column against San Diego and Sabol was allowed to remove the growing monstrosity from his face.

Here are the stages as we shaved my "Browns 0-for" beard this morning after 109 days @fox8news #scottsbeard pic.twitter.com/6NaJmGFLWv — Scott Sabol (@ScottSabolFOX8) December 26, 2016

Look at that baby face, smiling brightly at the Browns’ bright future. I think I speak for all of us by saying it’s a great disappointment that Sabol didn’t have to keep his beard for another nine months in the offseason. Dude had to have been sweating it out. Of course, one would never know because all perspiration was drawn to the hornet’s nest of growth.

[NFL]