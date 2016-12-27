Dez Bryant Made Incredible One-Handed TD Catch While Other Hand Was Committing a Facemask

The Dallas Cowboys’ offense was clicking on all cylinders Monday night during a 42-21 victory over the Detroit Lions. Ezekiel Elliott ran for 80 yards and two scores while Dak Prescott threw three touchdown passes, including two to Dez Bryant. The first one, a 25-yarder, knotted things up at 21-21 before halftime and was especially impressive.

Bryant managed to make a fine grab with his left hand in the end zone. He was forced to do this because his right hand was busy holding the facemask of Lions cornerback Johnson Bademosi. Bademosi was called for a penalty on the play for having the audacity to let a receiver hold his facemask.

Bryant’s multitasking is a good reminder to never let the left hand know what the right is doing for fear of shame and distraction.