English Soccer Mascot Mocks Opposing Player By Diving, Upsets Crystal Palace Manager Sam Allardyce

Crystal Palace and Watford played to a 1-1 draw on Boxing Day. In the 87th minute Wilfried Zaha was given a yellow card for a dive. After the game, while Zaha was applauding the fans in attendance, the Watford mascot, Harry the Hornet, walked by and simulated a dive of his own. As you can see in the video, Zaha didn’t seem to appreciate the comedic gesture.

After the game, CP manager Sam Allardyce complained about Harry’s antics. Via The Independent:

“The Premier League and FA can look at that and do what they want to do,” said Allardyce. “That’s up to Watford to sort that out really. It could have made the wrong reaction as we know. The mascot is out of order, isn’t he? If someone is diving, they don’t get that angry. But I’m concerned about my team and the overall performance.”

I think its safe to say this was the most egregious and upsetting dive in soccer history. Hopefully no children were watching.