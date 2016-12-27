LaMelo Ball, Lonzo's Little Brother, is Pulling Up For Halfcourt Shots, Mid-Game

LaMelo Ball, the younger brother of UCLA star Lonzo Ball, did this in a recent game. It’s not the end of the quarter, there’s no shot clock, and he’s just doing it because … why not?

LaMelo’s team, Chino Hills, won the game, it’s 47th straight.

It’s easy to get the Ball brothers confused. Here’s a quick primer: Lonzo is the oldest, a freshman at UCLA. LaMelo (also ticketed for UCLA), is the youngest. LiAngelo is the middle brother, a senior who is going to play for UCLA next year. He scored 72 points in a game earlier this season.