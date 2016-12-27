North Texas Running Back Jeffrey Wilson Puked on the Field Twice

Latest Leads
Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh Autographed a Fan's Weed Grinder for Him
A Portland story.
Bob Bradley Fired By Swansea After Just 85 Days As Manager
Bob Bradley lasted less than three months in the Premier League.
Cleveland Browns Win, Local Weatherman Finally Allowed to Shave
Say bye bye 👋🏼👋🏼👋🏼 ! Not to @ScottSabolFOX8 but to his furry beard! We shave it off throughout @fox8news🙂 #BrownsBeard (…)
English Soccer Mascot Mocks Opposing Player By Diving, Upsets Crystal Palace Manager Sam Allardyce
Crystal Palace and Watford played to a 1-1 draw on Boxing Day. In the 87th minute Wilfried Zaha was given a yellow card for a dive. After (…)
Vince Wilfork's Son Arrested For Felony Codeine Possession
D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, the son of Vince Wilfork, was arrested last week according to TMZ. Holmes-Wilfork was pulled over for a (…)
Randy Moss Aired Some Personal Grievances on Twitter This Morning
Randy Moss, who moved from FOX Sports 1 to ESPN over the summer, took to Twitter this morning to air some grievances with an ex who (…)
The Buffalo Bills Fired Rex Ryan and Rob Ryan
The Ryan Era is over in Buffalo. The Bills announced today that head coach Rex Ryan and his brother, Assistant Head Coach / Defense,” (…)
Braun Strowman Checked a Fan As He Was Chasing Sami Zayn Through the Crowd
Mooooove….Get out the way.
