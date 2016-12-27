NCAAF USA Today Sports

North Texas Running Back Jeffrey Wilson Puked on the Field Twice





No coach wants to hear excuses but North Texas quarterback Alec Morris has a pretty good reason for fumbling a snap during the Zaxsby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl against Army. His running back, Jeffrey Wilson, had just projectile vomited yards away. That type of behavior with distract even the most focused of athletes. Kudos to Wilson for, uh, leaving it all on the field. Who says these bowls are meaningless?

