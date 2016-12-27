NFL USA Today Sports

Rex Ryan Rides Out of Town in His Buffalo Bills-Themed Truck After Being Fired by Bills



Rex Ryan, who has a Buffalo Bills tattoo, was fired by the Buffalo Bills today. He left the team facility in his customized Buffalo Bills-themed pickup truck. Regrets? He likely has a few.

Ryan rode into town with great bravado and announced his presence with the opposite of subtlety. He left town without the promised kicking and screaming, but rather in the quiet indignity of an outdated wrapped vehicle.

Life comes at you fast.

Ryan’s ouster came after he posted a 15-16 record in Buffalo — a perhaps unfair sample size. He didn’t exactly underachieve but certainly didn’t overachieve. His fatal flaw appears to have been just … achieving.

It will be curious to see where his next gig takes him. Hopefully, that will materialize sooner rather than later. The NFL is a better place with a blustery Rex Ryan in it.

