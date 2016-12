The Ryan Era is over in Buffalo. The Bills announced today that head coach Rex Ryan and his brother, Assistant Head Coach / Defense,” Rob Ryan, had been relieved of their duties. Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, who took over for Greg Roman when he was fired 6 days into the season, will be the interim coach.

The 7-8 Bills will finish their season on Sunday against the New York Jets. The Bills went 15-16 in Ryan’s (nearly) two seasons. Buffalo has not been to the playoffs since 1999.

Rex Ryan has been relieved of his duties as head coach. Anthony Lynn will serve as interim head coach. pic.twitter.com/8Vf0fxqwcl — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) December 27, 2016