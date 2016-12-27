Roundup: Tiger Woods Net Worth, Miss Miami Contestant Arrested; Former MLB Pitcher Killed

Josephine Skriver, a model and a Raiders fan … powerful story: Man kills cab driver at age 12; should there be mercy on the murderer? … “Vera Rubin, pioneering astronomer, dies at 88” … a Miss Miami 2017 contestant was arrested following a fight at a house party she hosted… “Santa Monica Synagogue Vandalized During Hanukkah, Feces Smeared on Window Near Menorah Display” … Marky Mark is 45, and still pretty jacked … the cheetah population is crashing, are they headed toward extinction? …

Dallas 42, Detroit 21, and the best news is Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott didn’t get hurt. The Lions can get into the playoffs with a win over Green Bay – or a tie. [Star Telegram]

There’s so much greed in college football, why are we blaming players for skipping games? [Madison.com]

Interesting piece on the QB uncertainty heading into the offseason. Blame it on Brock Osweiler. [Ringer]

Pitcher who won a State title in Arkansas, and pitched for the Texas Rangers, was shot and killed in his home on Christmas Eve. [Arkansas Democrat]

Estimated net worth of Tiger Woods? Just $740 million. [Forbes.com]

Cross another QB off NFL draft boards: Luke Falk is staying at Washington State for another year. [Seattle Times]

This is what happens when we have to wait a month between relevant bowl games: We’re talking about a 1926 game between Washington and Alabama. [News Tribune]

Tom Hardy and Ridley Scott are doing an FX show? TV is back!

Nice to see Joel Embiid and Boogie Cousins getting along.