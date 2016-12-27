VIDEO: Chinanu Onuaku's Underhand Free Throws Amuse Teammates With Poor FT Percentages

Chinanu Onuaku, a rookie big man from Louisville, made his NBA debut on Monday night. Recently called up from the D-League, Onuaku played 8 minutes in a blowout win over the Suns. Onuaku scored 6 points and shot his first career free throws – under-handed.

Onuaku, who started shooting “granny style” in college, made both. Meanwhile on the bench, 68% free throw shooter Trevor Ariza and 62% free throw shooter Nene had a good laugh. Clint Capela (45%), Montrezl Harrell (57%), Sam Dekker (59%) and Corey Brewer (64%) were not shown reacting to the makes.

Good for Onuaku for being brave enough to do something that works. He raised his free throw percentage at Louisville from 46% to nearly 59% after making the switch. If he continues to improve, maybe other bad shooters will follow suit.