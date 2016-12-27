VIDEO: DeMarcus Cousins and Joel Embiid Began a Weird, Butt-Slappingly Awesome Rivalry Last Night

DeMarcus Cousins and Joel Embiid met for the first time on an NBA court on Monday night. Cousins won the battle and the game, but Embiid again showed a scary amount of skill and competitiveness. Cousins, 26, had 30 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks in a 102-100 Kings win. Embiid, 22, had 25 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks in a still-limited 29 minutes. After the game, Cousins complimented Embiid, saying that he liked him and that he had a chance to be the best big man in the NBA – after he retired.

He sure is a lot more fun when he’s winning, isn’t he?

Early in the game the pair got tangled as Embiid was called for a travel. As they ran to the other end of the court the pair traded some enthusiastic butt slaps.

What a rivalry this could become over the next few years. The teams meet again on January 30th in Philadelphia. Assuming the court is dry.