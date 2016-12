D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, the son of Vince Wilfork, was arrested last week according to TMZ. Holmes-Wilfork was pulled over for a routine traffic stop on December 21st and police found 381 grams of codeine in the car. According to TMZ he is now facing a felony possession charge.

Holmes-Wilford is a 19-year old walk-on freshman safety for the Houston Cougars football team. Vince Wilfork and the Texans clinched the AFC South at home a few days later.