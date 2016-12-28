Aaron Hernandez Allegedly Got Tattoos of Guns Used in Double Murder

Aaron Hernandez was found guilty in April 2015 for the murder of Odin Lloyd and is also accused of the double murder of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in Boston in 2012. In yet another alleged shooting, Hernandez has been accused of shooting his friend Alexander Bradley, who was allegedly a witness to the double-murder, in the face in 2013 in an alleged attempt to impel his silence.

The prosecutor in the double-murder trial alleged, at a pretrial hearing Tuesday, that Hernandez got tattoos of the guns used in both of these shootings on his right arm. The Boston Globe explains:

The prosecutor, [First Assistant District Attorney Patrick M.] Haggan, said that after Bradley was shot, Hernandez sought out a tattoo artist in Hermosa Beach, Calif., in late March or early April in 2013. One new tattoo showed a revolver loaded with five bullets, which allegedly represents the five shots fired at the scene where de Abreu and Furtado were slain, Haggan said. Authorities allege Hernandez used a .38-caliber revolver to murder the two men. The tattoo artist also drew a semi-automatic handgun and a spent shell casing and a puff of smoke, Haggan said. The image, the prosecutor said, matches what happened to Bradley, who was shot once by a semiautomatic handgun. Florida authorities recovered a single spent shell casing at that scene.

In the vicinity of these gun tattoos on Hernandez are the words, “God forgives.” The prosecutor argues that they constitute an admission to the double-murder.

Hernandez’s defense team disagrees, calling this assertion “rank speculation,” and that presenting this as evidence to the jurors would prevent a fair trial.

A third passenger in the vehicle in which Furtado and de Abreu were murdered recently identified Hernandez as the shooter.

Hernandez faced a civil suit for allegedly shooting Bradley, which was settled earlier this year.

