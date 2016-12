Cam Newton upsets a lot of people for various reasons. He also makes a lot of people happy. People who need that happiness.

For Taylor Deckard, a 10yo boy battling a severe heart condition, his Christmas wish was to meet @CameronNewton. Today his wish came true. pic.twitter.com/1MNmpdNLk4 — Auburn Tigers (@AuburnTigers) December 28, 2016

These types of visits are in addition to the annual Santa Cam events where he goes around with a bunch of sponsors and gives presents and money and food to various children and organizations around Christmas.

Somebody should write a letter to the editor about this stuff.