Carson Wentz Bought Customized Shotguns For His Offensive Linemen

Carson Wentz grew up in North Dakota, and if his Christmas gifts to his offensive linemen are any indication, he hasn’t left the woods and his hunting days behind him. The Philadelphia Eagles rookie signal-caller got each of his offensive linemen a personalized Beretta shotgun with the player’s name engraved on the butt of the gun.

According to a couple of offensive linemen, Carson Wentz bought his starting offensive line guns for Christmas. — Josh Paunil (@JoshPaunil) December 28, 2016

His linemen were stoked with the gift, as Allen Barbre raved about it, and Brandon Brooks was looking forward to using it for “clay shooting and stuff.”

Wentz hasn’t actually delivered the guns yet as they are still being finished, but he sent a text message to his linemen with pictures of gifts attached.

Rookie Isaac Seumalo was excited for the gift, but claimed he had never even held a gun before:

“I haven’t really held a gun or anything before. But I’m more than thankful for it. It looks sweet. Carson said he’d teach me how to use it and all that good stuff.”

Considering Wentz spends a ton of time hunting, I’m sure he’ll find time to give Seumalo a lesson.