D’Angelo Russell and the very bad Lakers dropped their 23rd game of the season on Tuesday. The Jazz beat L.A. in L.A., 102-100, behind 31 points from Gordon Hayward. D’Angelo Russell scored 4 points on 2-of-11 shooting. He missed all three of his 3-point attempts, including a long, contested airball as time expired. The Lakers have lost 13 of their last 15 games.