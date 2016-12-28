NCAAB USA Today Sports

Oregon makes 3 with time left against UCLA

VIDEO: Dillon Brooks Drained Three-Pointer To Beat UCLA

UCLA is undefeated no more. Oregon’s Dillon Brooks drained a three-pointer in the closing seconds. The Ducks beat the Bruins 89-87. Oregon fans prematurely stormed their weird court that looks like it suffered extensive water damage.

