Kansas State Player Flagged For Thrusting Crotch Into Texas A&M Receiver

Kansas State called for taunting against TAMU in bowl game

Kansas State took a lead over Texas A&M into halftime. Wildcats defensive back Donnie Starks went for the helmet twist on Texas A&M receiver Josh Reynolds. Then stood over him and thrust his crotch into him. That puts almost any other conceivable taunting penalty to shame.

