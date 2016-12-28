Reggie Bush Has Been Insignificant, But Could Set a Historically Sad Record

Reggie Bush played for the Buffalo Bills this season. People forget that because Bush is getting one carry a game and averaging -0.3 yards per carry. All that is in danger of adding up to a pitiful statistical record.

If Reggie Bush fails to rush for 3 yards vs. NYJ, he’ll become 1st NFL RB to finish a season with negative rushing yardage with 10+ carries. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) December 27, 2016

That’s right, if Bush doesn’t rush for three yards during the Bills final game of the season, he’ll finish with negative rushing yards which no one has ever done before on 10 or more carries. It’s all in that tweet. The bad news is that the Bills have nothing to play for besides getting Reggie Bush three yards. And now everyone is making a big deal about it so there’s no reason for it not to be the entire focus of Anthony Lynn’s first ever game plan.

So what if Bush does get his three yards? Zero yards is still a pretty low mark. Bush needs to get 14 yards tomorrow on Sunday if he wants to top modern day players like Joe Aska (10 yards on 12 carries in 1997), Howard Griffith (7 on 12 in ’96) and Darrin Nelson (5 on 10 in ’92). Whatever happens this week, Bush is having a historically bad season and will need his best game since January 2015 to avoid being an embarrassing footnote.