Roundup: Russell Westbrook Triple Double, College QB's Journey & Giving Police Your Phone's Password?

Emily Sears, an Australian model … a hero mom walked 26 miles for help after her family’s car got stuck in the mud … Drexel professor tweets stupidity on Christmas day; tries to call it “satire” … here’s a very fear-based look at what could be World War III … George Michael was very generous with his money, but we’re only hearing about it now that he’s died … “You’re an Adult. Your Brain, Not So Much.” … six inmates escaped a jail in Tennessee after removing a toilet; five of them have been caught … soon, in Florida, police can make you tell tell them your phone’s password … “Employee found dead in Bronx hospital may have had heart attack while masturbating” …

Russell Westbrook continues his assault on the season triple double: 29 points, 17 rebounds, 11 assists, but more importantly, the Thunder beat the hopeless Heat. OKC is 20-12, 5th in the West. [Oklahoman]

Former Mets GM talks about going to AAU basketball games to watch his son, and and seeing a bunch of great athletes … that should be playing baseball! [NYT]

Didn’t get a chance to shred the Seahawks the day after their egg vs Arizona, but they Seahawks do not look super, at all. [Seattle Times]

Some kids will do anything to be a college quarterback. Here’s Zach Kline’s story – six coaches, four schools, always chasing a starting job. [USA Today Sports]

Meet Bufalo’s interim coach, Anthony Lynn. [Bills Wire]

Debate shows! FS1 vs ESPN! [LA Times]

Do tattoos that Aaron Hernandez has celebrate the murders he’s committed? [Boston Herald]

Because it’s my final roundup of 2016 …

Steven Adams, hello.

I could do LeBron vs Jordan debates weekly. So fun. The audience loves them.

A super cut of Carrie Fisher in a bikini in a role that made her famous: Princess Leia.